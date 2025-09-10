Special buses for weekend rush from Chennai to other towns

CHENNAI: In anticipation of heavy passenger traffic during the weekend, the State Transport Undertakings will operate special buses across Tamil Nadu from September 12-14.

From Kilambakkam bus terminus, 355 buses will operate on September 12, and 350 on September 13 to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur.

Services from Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru will include 55 buses each on both September 12 and 13.

An additional 200 buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to other towns. From Madhavaram, 20 special buses will run on September 12 and 13.

To facilitate the return journey, special services from various towns to Chennai and Bengaluru will run on September 14.

Book tickets on www.tnstc.in or through the mobile apTp to avoid last-minute congestion.