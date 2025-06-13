Special arrangements made for dropouts, says Govi Chezhiaan

TIRUCHY: Special arrangements were provided to the dropouts from technical education, and around 1,000 such students have so far applied for continuing their education, said Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Thursday.

The state government has created a facility for dropouts from technical institutions to continue their education. This will support those students who failed to take up semester exams for the past five years and will be allowed to complete their education.

“So far we have received around 1000 applications from technical education dropouts,” said the minister.

Earlier, the minister launched the flying of a giant balloon to welcome the Chief Minister in Thanjavur.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, the minister said, to prevent ragging menace in educational institutions, a seven-member committee comprising the college principal and the Head of the Departments has been established in every college, and the students are under CCTV surveillance until they leave the colleges.

“The government is very particular about ensuring incident-free institutions across the state,” he said.

Stating that the list of beneficiaries is being readied ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit to Thanjavur, the minister said, at least 1.50 lakh people would benefit by the schemes of various departments.

The minister said that the Chief Minister had discussed well in advance with the officials about the desilt programme. The works were carried out in such a way that the water reaches the tail end regions in the Cauvery Delta.

“The farmers are provided with paddy seeds, inputs and agricultural equipment with a subsidy, and as per the demands of the farmers, adequate stocks of seeds and fertilizers are made available,” he said.