Let people have the freedom to learn the language they want, says actor Vadivelu

CHENNAI: Actor Vadivelu recently expressed his thoughts on Hindi imposition and said that everyone should have the freedom to speak or learn the language they want and it should not be forced on anyone, as per a Maalaimalar report.

Speaking at an event organised in view of Chief Minister MK Stalin's upcoming birthday, Vadivelu emphasised the importance of preserving the Tamil language.

"Even animals have their own form of expression. Imagine if we forced a cow to bark like a dog? It is best to let people learn the language they wish to instead of forcing ideologies on them," he said.

He noted that every state in India has its unique culture and language, which forms its identity.

"Tamil is the identity of our Tamil Nadu, and it has a rich history and significance," he said.

Vadivelu also lauded Stalin's commitment to Tamil and recalled his statement that he would give his life for the language. "His love for Tamil has moved the hearts of the people," he said.

The actor noted that even the smallest word in Tamil has meaning, symbol, and significance. He described Tamil as a "golden language" and emphasised that his comments were not politically motivated but proof of his love for the language.

The event was attended by Minister Sekarbabu, Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya, actor Vadivelu, Ajay Ratnam, and actress Kutty Padmini.