Speaker Appavu reiterates for officials’ presence in the House

CHENNAI: In a firm directive to the state bureaucracy, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Wednesday reiterated that officials from concerned departments must be present in the House when demand-for-grants or departmental resolutions are taken up for discussion.

During the ongoing session, Leader of the House and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan stressed the importance of departmental accountability and legislative respect, remarking, "This is not the first time this issue has been raised. I have already cautioned officials that they must be present when matters related to their departments are discussed in the Assembly."

Joining the concern, Speaker Appavu reminded the House that clear instructions had already been communicated to all departments regarding their responsibility to attend proceedings.

"Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Information and Publicity Department, and Social Welfare Department are scheduled to participate today. They must report to the House without delay," he said.

Minutes after Speaker Appavu's directive, the concerned departmental officials promptly arrived at the Assembly and remained present until the conclusion of the session.