SPCSS-TN requests education institutions to adopt caste as subject in schools, colleges

CHENNAI: The State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) held a discussion on 'annihilation of caste in school and college curriculum' at University of Madras on Monday.

Also, urged education institutions to adopt caste as a subject in schools and colleges.

During the seminar on the topic, a set of resolutions were also adopted by the people.

The resolutions are; need to be aware that caste is a social division based on hierarchical structure.

And, the subject of 'annihilation of caste in both school and higher education curriculums' to be added for children to evaluate and understand the topic better.

"Caste segregates people based on their birth. One below the other is against the spirit of equality and fraternity," read statement from SPCSS-TN.

Further, the seminar detailed to define caste as a discriminatory social practice and the practice of the same is a punishable offence as per Article 17 of the constitution.

And, the seminar also adopted the suggestions given by the students in January and the representation based on the students' suggestions submitted by SPCSS-TN in February.

Furthermore, the seminar discussed both Union and States governments to consider the suggestions by students in January and to include the subject of 'annihilation of caste in both school and higher education curriculums.'

Additionally, the seminar also pointed out the academic bodies in the country to include caste in the school and college curriculums.

"Annihilation of caste should be placed in the syllabus in a gradual ascend starting from primary classes up to Post Graduate (PG) courses, "added the statement.

Also, it has been requested to the board of studies of academic institutions to assess the knowledge gained by each student at every level of study to annihilate caste and develop the spirit of fraternity.

"The assessment should be in such a manner to understand whether the values that the students resolve to practice in life are equal to values of the constitution," the statement read.