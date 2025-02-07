SPC to study elephant corridors as Tamil translation of corridor plan draft under way

CHENNAI: With the State Forest Department’s initiative to translate the draft for the Elephant Corridor Consolidation Plan, which was released in April 2024, into Tamil set in action ahead of public hearing meetings, the State Planning Commission (SPC) has decided to study the status of corridors included in the draft.

Speaking on the sidelines of 'Yaanai Thiruvizha' event organised by Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, and Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies (RNP), in Chennai on Friday, Srinivas R Reddy, head of forest force, said that the study will identify functional and non-functional corridors and their present status including width, developments, length and other aspects.

“Based on the SPC study, the total number of elephant corridors may vary. There are practical difficulties in notifying elephant corridors. Segur Elephant Corridor linking the Western Ghats and Eastern Ghats is the only notified elephant corridor in the country,” he added.

He further explained that the government will not take over private properties falling under the elephant corridors but some restrictions such as banning construction of barriers will be imposed to allow movement of elephants.

As per the draft plan, the State has 42 elephant corridors identified by two committees of forest department officials and wildlife experts. In 2023, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change identified 20 elephant corridors in the State.

When asked about the ongoing translation of the draft elephant corridor plan, Srinivas Reddy explained that a Tamil language version is necessary for conducting public hearing meetings in the elephant range districts.

“Once the translation is completed, district administrations will be informed and asked to conduct public hearings. Based on the objections and suggestions of the public, the final plan will be notified,” he said.

Addressing the participants in the event, state forest minister K Ponmudy said that based on the instruction from Chief Minister MK Stalin, works to construct elephant-proof fences are ongoing in Thondamuthur in Coimbatore to mitigate human-elephant conflict.

Department secretary P Senthilkumar said that rapid urbanisation has led to a spike in human-animal conflicts in some places. “The government has taken steps to reduce the conflict. In high conflict districts like Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri, fencing is being installed,” he added.

According to the elephant census report released by chief minister MK Stalin, in August 2024, the state had as many as 3,063 (estimated number) jumbos in its wild. The number is higher than the elephant population recorded during the 2023 census. In 2023, the state had only 2,961 elephants.