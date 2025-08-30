Spare BJP, focus on building booth panel: Edappadi to cadre

CHENNAI: After completing the third phase of "Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom" state-wide tour, AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami used the party’s crucial district secretaries' meeting to send across a message to party men not to attack alliance leaders.

In an effort to further enhance preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, we were instructed to refrain from making "negative" comments or statements about the leaders of our alliance partner, the BJP, a senior AIADMK party worker reported after attending the meeting. EPS made the message clear and visible for all the party members, he added.

Party leaders stated that the primary focus of the meeting was to strengthen the booth committee across the state further, well ahead of the elections. Following reports that in some areas, the preparation of booth committees is entering a slow phase, Palaniswami urged district secretaries to complete the task of setting up booth committees as soon as possible.

Asking his senior party colleagues to be fully equipped to face the elections and bring the AIADMK back to power, Palaniswami also instructed the district secretaries to identify the people's grievances in their respective regions and utilise them effectively during the poll campaigns.

The AIADMK top leader also requested that all differences between senior leaders be resolved and asked them to work together as a team to secure victory in the 2026 Assembly election.

During the meeting, the AIADMK chief also claimed that during his three-phase election campaign, covering 118 assembly constituencies, he received enormous support from the people, who, he said, are interested in the AIADMK returning to power to secure their rights.

It is worth noting that the subsequent and fourth phases of Palaniswami's campaign will commence on September 1 in Madurai and conclude on September 13 in Coimbatore.