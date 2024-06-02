Southwest monsoon: Wet weather to prevail over Tamil Nadu, bring respite from soaring heat

CHENNAI: Though the peak summer season has ended in Tamil Nadu, various parts of the state including Chennai continue to record above 100 degrees Fahrenheit as the maximum temperature.

However, several districts of north interior and western ghats districts are likely to witness rainfall activity along with a thunderstorm that might lead to a decrease in mercury level in the coming days.

The state witnessed soaring heat and March and April months were warmer than usual. Several districts experienced heat wave conditions this year unlike the previous years during the summer seasons.

But, the maximum temperature level was moderate in May month due to heavy rainfall received in Tamil Nadu, where 18 to 20 percent above normal rainfall recorded in the last three months.

"As the southwest monsoon is likely to become favorable for Tamil Nadu, northern, interior and western ghats districts including Chennai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, Coimbatore and Nilgiris might receive moderate rainfall for the next three days. The rainfall activity might reduce the maximum temperature level by 2 degree Celsius than normal, " P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai told DT Next.

On June 5, the weather department has issued yellow warning for Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur, Vellore and Ranipet predicting heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm activity. For the next two to three days, some places in the state might experience light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm gusty wind speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph.

"Usually, till June 15 the temperature level ranges between 38 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius in various parts of Tamil Nadu. In the second half of the month, the southwest monsoon would become vigorous and there might be changes in wind pattern which is expected to trigger wet weather in Tamil Nadu, " added the official.

According to RMC, during the southwest monsoon in the last two days, the state has received 8.5 mm rainfall against the usual rainfall of 3.7 mm that is 127 percent more rainfall recorded than normal.

The rainfall activity is expected to be normal to above normal in Tamil Nadu especially over coastal and western ghats districts.