Southwest monsoon set to make an early onset in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Amid the scorching heat, Tamil Nadu is all set for the southwest monsoon ahead of its normal onset.



According to Maalaimalar reports, districts of Kanyakumari, Theni, Coimbatore and Nilgiris would receive high rainfall due to southwest monsoon.

Tamil Nadu had received 129% more than normal southwest monsoon where in Tamil Nadu and Puduvai recorded maximum rainfall of 92.8 mm from June 1 to June 23, report stated.

The normal rainfall during this period is 40.5 mm.