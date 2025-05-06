Southwest monsoon likely to make an early onset in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Amid the scorching heat, Tamil Nadu is all set for the southwest monsoon ahead of its normal onset this year.

According to a Maalaimalar report, there are favorable conditions for the early onset of the southwest monsoon and is expected to begin around May 13 — nearly 10 days earlier than usual.

The conditions over the South Andaman Sea, the southeastern Bay of Bengal, and parts of the Nicobar Islands are favourable for the formation of the southwest monsoon on May 13.

As a result, it is anticipated that the monsoon might begin in the month of May instead of June.