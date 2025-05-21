Southwest monsoon likely to arrive early on May 25; higher rainfall expected

CHENNAI: The southwest monsoon is expected to begin early this year, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) now predicting its onset over Kerala on May 25, nearly four days ahead of its earlier estimate of May 27.

If the monsoon begins on May 25 as expected, it will be one of the earliest arrivals since 2009, when the monsoon started on May 23. Last year, the monsoon set in over Kerala on May 30, said a Maalaimalar report.

The early arrival is expected to bring much-needed relief from the summer heat across southern India. Meteorologists also anticipate above-normal rainfall this season, citing the absence of El Niño conditions that typically suppress rainfall.

The average long-period rainfall for the southwest monsoon over the past 50 years is 87 cm. Rainfall between 96% and 104% of this average is considered normal. If rainfall exceeds 105%, it is classified as above-normal, and anything over 110% is termed as excess. This year, the rainfall is expected to fall in one of the higher categories, according to early indicators.