Southwest monsoon: CS Meena holds meeting to review precautionary measures

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday chaired a meeting with various agencies and reviewed the precautionary measures for the southwest monsoon.



According to the statement issued by the state government, the Chief Secretary reviewed the preparedness of various government agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force and Police force during the meeting held in the Secretariat.

During the meeting, CS Meena instructed authorities concerned to position rescue personnel in flood-prone areas well in advance.

"In order to carry out the rescue and relief work without delay during the disasters that occur during the monsoon season, steps should be taken to pre-deploy the NDRF personnel at the necessary places. Critical infrastructures vulnerable to flooding should be identified and appropriate measures taken to protect them. Steps should be taken to place generators and electrical structures in hospitals at higher elevations, " the release said.

Meena also said vehicles with cell phone towers should be kept ready to provide uninterrupted cell phone connectivity during emergencies.

Officials from the state government, representatives from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, IMD, Central Water Commission, NDRF, Telecom companies and oil marketing companies were present in the meeting."