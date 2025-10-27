Southern Railways observes vigilance awareness week till November 2

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) is observing vigilance awareness week titled ‘Vigilance: Our shared responsibility’ till November 2 (Sunday) to promote awareness among employees, rail users, and the general public about the causes and consequences of corruption.



The SR’s vigilance wing released integrity bulletin 2025 listing disseminate best practices, case studies, and lessons learned from vigilance cases and preventive checks.



Three handbooks, titled Preventive Vigilance: Check-List for Civil Engineering Works, Information Capsule on Allowances – Do’s and Don’ts, and a Handbook on ESI (Employee’s State Insurance) – were also released.



A series of activities, including seminars, quiz competitions, outreach campaigns, and pledge-taking ceremonies have been planned across all divisions and workshops throughout the week to reinforce the message that vigilance is a shared and continuous responsibility, said a press note from SR.