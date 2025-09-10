Southern Railway’s first Amrit Bharat Express to run between Erode and Bihar's Jogbani

CHENNAI: In news that brings cheer to travellers, following several months of delay, the Southern Railway is finally gearing up to launch its long-distance Amrit Bharat Express service soon.

According to a report in The Times of India, the non-air-conditioned train will operate as a weekly service between Erode and Jogbani in Bihar. The service 16601/16602, is all set to cover a massive distance of over 3,300 kilometres which would cut across eight railway zones.

According to a Railway Board directive issued last week, the train will depart from Erode every Thursday at 7.00 am and begin its return journey from Jogbani every Sunday at 7.30 am. The route will include major stops such as Salem, Katpadi, Perambur, Vijayawada, Nagpur, Jabalpur, Patna and Katihar. Officials said that there will be more than 50 commercial halts planned along the way.

SR officials said that the train consists of 22 coaches which would include eight second-class sitting-cum-luggage coaches, 11 second-class sitting coaches, two brake-cum-luggage coaches and one coach alloted for staff and tools. Until a proper maintenance facility is established at Jogbani, the maintenance will be handled at Erode and Katihar.

It may be recalled that while the train was manufactured by ICF in Chennai, it had remained inoperative since February 2025. The inaugural which would be a special service currently would gradually become a weekly operation.