Southern Railway to operate special trains in Tamil Nadu for Deepavali

CHENNAI: Southern Railway would operate Deepavali special trains in Tamil Nadu to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No 06156 Tirunelveli – Chengalpattu Bi-Weekly superfast special will leave Tirunelveli at 04.00 am on October 21 and 22 (Tuesday & Wednesday) and reach Chengalpattu at 1.15 pm, the same day (two services). In return direction, Train No 06155 Chengalpattu – Tirunelveli Bi-Weekly superfast special will leave Chengalpattu at 3.00 pm on October 21 and 22 (Tuesday & Wednesday) and reach Tirunelveli at 11.55 pm, the same day (two services). The trains will have stoppages at Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirapalli and Villupuram. Coach composition will be of two AC three tier coaches, one AC chair car, 12 sitting chair cars, four general second class coaches and two second class coaches (disabled friendly).

Train No 06044 Podanur – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express Special will leave Podanur at 11.20 pm on October 19 (Sunday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.45 am, the next day (one service). Train No 06001 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12.15 pm on October 20 (Monday) and reach Mangaluru Central at 08.00 am, the next day (one service). Train No 06002 Mangaluru Central – Dr MGR Chennai Express Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 4.35 pm on October 21 (Tuesday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.15 am, the next day (one service). Train No. 06043 Dr MGR Chennai – Podanur Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12.15 pm on October 22 (Wednesday) and reach Podanur at 10.00 pm, the same day (one service).

The trains will have stoppages at Tiruppur, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Arakkonam. Coach composition will be of seven AC three tier coaches, four AC three tier economy coaches, five sleeper class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van.

Train No 06108 Thiruvananthapuram North – Chennai Egmore Express Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 05.10 pm on October 21 (Tuesday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.00 hrs, the next day (one service). In return direction Train No 06107 Chennai Egmore – Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 1.25 pm on October 22 (Wednesday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 08.00 am, the next day (one service). The trains will have stoppages at Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Perambur. Coach Composition will be of 16 AC three tier coaches, two sleeper class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

Advance Reservation for the festival special trains will open at 08.00 am on October 12 (Sunday).