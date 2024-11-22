Southern Railway to operate special trains between Erode and Nagpur

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated in the Erode – Nagpur Sector to clear extra rush of passengers, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 06163 Erode – Nagpur Express special will leave Erode at 3.05 pm on November 23 (Saturday) and reach Nagpur at 8.55 pm, the next day (One service).

In the return direction, Train no 06164 Nagpur – Erode Express special will leave Nagpur at 4.55 pm on November 26 (Wednesday) and reach Erode at 8.45 pm, the next day (One service).

The train will have stoppages at Salem, Katpadi, Tiruvallur and Perambur on both sides. Coach composition will be of six sleeper class coaches, one general second class coach, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van. Advance reservations for the special trains are open from Southern Railway end, added the statement.