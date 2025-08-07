Southern Railway to open reservation for Independence Day special trains on August 8

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced special trains to manage the extra rush during the Independence Day weekend. Advance reservations for the special trains will open at 8 am on Friday, added the release.

Train no. 06027 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Podanur superfast special will depart at 11.50 pm on August 14 (Thursday) and reach Podanur at 8.30 am the next day (one service). In the return direction, train no. 06028 Podanur – Dr MGR Chennai Central superfast special will depart at 11.30 pm on August 17 (Sunday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 8.20 am the next day (one service).

The coach composition would be one two-tier AC coach, three three-tier AC coaches, 15 sleeper class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

The train will have stoppages at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Katpadi, Salem and Tirupur.

Train no. 06012 Nagercoil – Tambaram weekly superfast special will depart at 11.15 am on August 17 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 10.55 am the next day (one service). It will consist of two two-tier AC coaches, six three-tier AC coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, four general second-class coaches, a luggage cum brake van and a second-class disabled-friendly coach. The train will cover Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Train no. 06011 Tambaram – Nagercoil superfast special will leave Tambaram at 3.30 pm on August 18 (Monday) and reach Nagercoil at 5.15 am the next day (one service). The train will have stoppages at Chengalpattu, Panruti, Tiruchy, Dindigul, and Madurai.

Train no. 06089 Chennai Egmore – Sengottai Express special will depart at 9.55 pm on August (Thursday) and reach Sengottai at 11.30 am the next day (one service). In the return direction, train no. 06090 Sengottai – Chennai Egmore express special will depart at 7.45 pm on August 17 (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 9.05 am the next day (one service). The train will contain one two-tier AC coach, four three-tier AC coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, four general second-class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans. The train will have stoppages at Chengalpattu, Tiruchy, Dindigul and Madurai.

Train no. 06041 Mangaluru junction – Thiruvananthapuram North bi-weekly express special will depart at 7.30 pm on August 14 and 16 (Thursday and Saturday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 8 am the next day (two services).

In the return direction, train no. 06042 Thiruvananthapuram North – Mangaluru Jn bi-weekly express special will depart at 5.15 pm on August 15 and 17 (Friday and Sunday) and reach Mangaluru Jn at 06.30 am the next day (two services). The train will comprise one two-tier AC coach, two three-tier AC coaches, 17 sleeper class coaches and two second-class coaches (disabled-friendly).