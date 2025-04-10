Southern Railway rolls out special trains to meet festival rush, check details

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has notified the operation of the following special trains to clear extra rush during Tamil New Year/Vishu/Good Friday/Summer.

Train 06089 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Kanniyakumari weekly special will leave Central station at 7 pm on April 10 and 17 (Thursday), and reach Kanniyakumari at 10 am the next day (2 services). Train 06090 Kanniyakumari-Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly special will leave Kanniyakumari at 8 pm on April 11 and 18 (Friday) and reach Central station at 11 am the next day (2 services).

Train 06113 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Kollam weekly special will leave Central station at 11.20 pm on April 12 and 19 (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 3.30 pm the next day (2 services). Train 06114 Kollam-Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly special will leave Kollam at 7.10 pm on April 13 and 20 (Sunday) and reach Central station at 11.10 am the next day (2 Services).

Train 06051 Mangaluru Junction-Thiruvananthapuram north weekly special will leave Mangaluru junction at 6 pm on April 10 and 17 (Thursday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram north at 6.35 am the next day (2 services). Train 06052 Thiruvananthapuram North-Mangaluru Junction weekly special will leave Thiruvananthapuram north at 6.40 pm on April 11 and 18 (Friday) and reach Mangaluru junction at 7 am the next day (2 services).

Train 06027 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Podanur superfast special will leave Central station at 11.50 pm on April 11 (Friday) and reach Podanur at 8.30 am the next day (1 service). Train 06028 Podanur-Dr MGR Chennai Central superfast special will leave Podanur at 11.30 pm on April 14 (Monday) and reach Central station at 8.20 am the next day (1 service).

Train 06185 Tambaram-Podanur weekly special will leave Tambaram at 5.05 pm on April 11, 18, and 25, and May 2 (Friday) and reach Podanur at 7.45 am the next day (4 services). Train 06186 Podanur-Tambaram weekly special will leave Podanur at 11.55 pm on April 13, 20 and 27 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 12.15 pm the next day (4 services).

Services of special Train 06030 Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam and Train 06029 Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli will be extended till May 4 and 5, respectively. Advance reservations for Trains 06113/06114, 06185/06186, and 06030/06029 will open at 8 am on April 10 (Thursday).