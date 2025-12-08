Southern Railway national champs in weightlifting after 15 years

CHENNAI: After a gap of 15 years, Southern Railway (SR) won the overall championship held at the 72nd Men’s and 11th Women’s All India Railways Weightlifting Championship 2025-26 at Visakhapatnam from December 3-6. The championship was conducted by East Coast Railway Sports Association.

According to a SR press release, the men’s weightlifting team secured 200 points and won 3 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

P Dhanush Kumar in 60 kg category, N Ajith in 79 kg, and Rudramayan in above 110 kg won the gold medals from the zone. Silver medal was won by Anirudh Nipane in 71 kg.

In September this year, DT Next carried a story on the introduction and expansion of women’s boxing, weightlifting and table tennis players. Anjana Sreejith and Shrabani Das, who was hired recently by SR, have won a bronze medal in the 58 kg category.