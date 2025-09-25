Southern Railway loco pilots demand kilometre allowance, tax relief, better working conditions

CHENNAI: Members of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) of Southern Railway staged a protest on Wednesday demanding a higher kilometre allowance, income tax exemption on the allowance, and duty-time provisions for natural breaks.

The protesters pointed out that when the dearness allowance (DA) was raised to 50 per cent in January 2024, most central government allowances, including travel allowance (TA), were increased by 25 per cent. However, the kilometre allowance, part of the running staff’s pay, was left unchanged, unlike in 2012 and 2014 when similar DA hikes led to revisions.

Although kilometre allowance is treated as TA and eligible for a 70 per cent income-tax exemption, the Rs 10,000 ceiling set in 2008 has never been revised, forcing loco pilots to pay higher taxes for over a decade.

“The railway multi-disciplinary committee, formed after repeated struggles, has refused to allocate duty time for natural calls and meal breaks, violating Article 21 of the Constitution. The Railway Minister misled Parliament by claiming such breaks are part of duty arrangements. With women now among loco pilots, denial of these basic rights even on modern trains like Vande Bharat is connected to both staff welfare and passenger safety,” said V Balachandran, central organising secretary of AILRSA.

The association also opposed an August 2025 Railway Board order that withholds 30 per cent of pay element and 55 per cent of other components from pilots who fail psychological or aptitude tests after a “signal passed at danger” (SPAD) incident.

Recruitment delays for assistant loco pilots have worsened staff shortages, Balachandran added, criticising the re-engagement of retired employees when “lakhs of young people remain unemployed.”

Loco pilots from all six divisions of Southern Railway joined the demonstration, citing chronic issues of unfilled vacancies, extended duty hours, consecutive night shifts, and insufficient rest, concerns they say affect both employee welfare and passenger safety.