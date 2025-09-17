Southern Railway launches fortnight-long ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign





CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has launched the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (cleanliness is service) campaign, a fortnight-long cleanliness drive being observed across Indian Railways from September 17 to October 2, 2025.

The initiative, themed ‘Swachhotsav – Celebrating Cleanliness and Community Participation’, aims to improve sanitation and hygiene across railway premises while involving employees, passengers and local communities.

At the zonal level, General Manager RN Singh inaugurated the campaign at SR headquarters in Chennai by administering a pledge to officers and staff. A cleanliness drive was held at the office complex, followed by distribution of saplings. Similar drives and pledge-taking ceremonies were held across all divisions and workshops.

The Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Shailendra Singh launched the campaign at the Central railway station with a pledge-taking ceremony, followed by a signature campaign for passengers and staff, and an awareness rally with placards promoting hygiene and sanitation. Personal protection kits were distributed to housekeeping staff.

During the two weeks, intensive cleaning activities are scheduled across stations, trains, depots, workshops, health units, colonies and hospitals. The campaign will cover mechanised cleaning of platforms and toilets, segregation and disposal of waste, pest control, public awareness drives, plantation programmes, and cultural events. NGOs, Scouts & Guides, schools, colleges, and volunteers are also participating.

The SR’s Environment-Housekeeping Management wing is coordinating activities, with each day of the campaign focusing on a specific theme such as waste reduction, recycling, food hygiene, or youth participation. The observance will culminate on October 2 with special cleanliness activities marking Gandhi Jayanthi.

Railway officials have appealed to passengers and the public to join in maintaining higher standards of cleanliness across trains, stations, and railway tracks.