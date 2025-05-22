Southern Railway imposes fine for footboard travel to curb fatal accidents

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (ST) has announced that passengers engaging in risky travel practices such as sitting or hanging from the footboard of express and electric trains will now face a fine of Rs 1,000.

Despite the addition of unreserved coaches to meet growing passenger demand, some individuals continue to endanger their lives by taking such adventurous journeys, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Officials say these actions have at times led to fatal accidents.

As a result, the Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been instructed to closely monitor and take strict action against offenders.

Southern Railway authorities stated that surveillance cameras have already been installed on trains and at stations to track various offenses. According to Section 156 of the Railways Act, 1989, such dangerous travel is a punishable offense. The new fine aims to deter passengers from risking their lives and ensure safer travel for all.