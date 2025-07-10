Southern Railway extends Tambaram–Tiruchchirappalli special trains; revised timings announced

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the extension of special train services between Tambaram and Tiruchchirappalli to manage the extra rush of passengers. The trains will continue to run with existing stoppages and revised timings between Tambaram and Tindivanam.

The following services have been extended up to July 30, 2025:

- Train No. 06190 Tiruchchirappalli–Tambaram Special will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

- Train No. 06191 Tambaram–Tiruchchirappalli Special will also run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Revised timings have been announced for Train No. 06191 Tambaram–Tiruchchirappalli Special for stations between Tambaram and Tindivanam. The train will now depart from Tambaram at 3:30 pm instead of 3:45 pm. It will reach Chengalpattu Junction at 3:58 pm and depart at 4:00 pm, Melmaruvattur at 4:23 pm and depart at 4:25 pm, and arrive at Tindivanam at 4:48 pm and leave at 4:50 pm. There is no change in timings beyond Villupuram Junction, as per a Southern Railway statement.