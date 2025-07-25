Southern Railway extends services of six special trains; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the extension of services for six special trains operating between Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. All six trains will now run for nine additional trips each between mid-August and mid-October, as per a press release.

1. Train No. 07191 Kacheguda–Madurai Special, which runs on Mondays, will operate from August 18 to October 13. The return service, Train No. 07192 Madurai–Kacheguda Special, running on Wednesdays, will operate from August 20 to October 15.

2. Train No. 07193 Hyderabad–Kollam Special will run on Saturdays from August 16 to October 11. Its return leg, Train No. 07194 Kollam–Hyderabad Special, will operate on Mondays between August 18 and October 13.

3. Train No. 07230 Hyderabad–Kanniyakumari Special will run on Wednesdays from August 13 to October 8, while Train No. 07229 Kanniyakumari–Hyderabad Special will run on Fridays from August 15 to October 10.

Advance reservations for all the extended services opened on July 24.