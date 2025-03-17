Southern Railway clarifies on exam centres for Railway Recruitment Board exam

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) clarified on assigning exam centres to Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) candidates, according to an official statement.

To avoid normalisation, all candidates who had applied for RRB have been scheduled in one shift as the assistant loco pilot exam is scheduled immediately after the RPF constable exam, the statement said on Sunday.

In its clarification, Southern Railway said the common candidates, approximately 15,000, have been adjusted in the same city where they had their constable exam scheduled on either March 17 or 18.

The above procedure is adopted for scheduling the exams for all the 21 RRBs to be held on March 19 and 20 with the exam for one RRB happening on one of the three shifts planned during the period.

Provision for free travel rail passes is made available for reserved community candidates, added the note.