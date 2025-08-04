Southern Railway appoints new Principal Chief Electrical Engineer

CHENNAI: Ganesh, a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), has taken over as the new Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) of Southern Railway.

Prior to this, Ganesh served as Southern Railway’s Principal Chief Safety Officer. His experience includes stints as the Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai Division, and Chief Electrical Loco Engineer in Eastern Railway, North Central Railway, and Chittaranjan Locomotive Works.

A significant part of his railway career was at the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow, where he was the director for 7 years. He was also involved in refining suspension arrangements for these locomotives.

Ganesh succeeds Somesh Kumar, who has been promoted and posted as Additional Member (Traction) at the Railway Board.