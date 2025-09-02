Southern Railway announces cancellations, changes in origin for Tamil Nadu trains

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the cancellation, short termination, and change in origin stations of several express trains operating in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains in North India.

Train no 16788 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) – Tirunelveli Weekly Express scheduled to leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 10.30 pm on September 4 is fully cancelled.

Train no 16031 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05.10 am on September 3 and 4 will be short terminated at Jalandhar Cantonment. The train will be partially cancelled between Jalandhar Cantt and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Train no 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Dr MGR Chennai Central Andaman Express scheduled to leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 10.30 pm on September 5 and 6 will be partially cancelled between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Jalandhar Cantonment. The train will originate from Jalandhar Cantonment at 04.15 am on September 6 and 7, added the release.