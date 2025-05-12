Southern Railway announces revised timings for trains leaving Rameswaram

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has revised the timing of 14 trains operated to Rameswaram.

Train 16850 Rameswaram - Tiruchchirapalli Express will leave Rameswaram at 3 pm instead of 2.50 pm, and reach Pamban, Mandapam, Uchippuli and Ramanathapuram at 3.15 pm, 3.29 pm and 3.44 pm with effect from May 14.

There would be no change in the train timing beyond Ramanathapuram. Train 16780 Rameswaram-Tirupati Express will leave Rameswaram at 4.30 pm and reach Mandapam, Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Manamadurai and Madurai at 4.53 pm, 5.18 pm, 5.43 pm and 6.15 pm from May 15.

Train 16752 Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore Express will depart from Rameswaram at 5.50 pm and reach Pamban, Mandapam, Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Devakottai Road, Karaikudi and Pudukkottai at 6.06 pm, 6.18 pm, 6.48 pm, 7.03 pm, 7.30 pm, 7.53 pm, 8.25 pm, 8.48 pm and 9.23 pm.

Train 16751 Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram express, Train 22614 Ayodhya Cantonment – Rameswaram – Ayodhya Cantonment Shraddhasetu weekly superfast express, Train 22661 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram Express and Train 16779 Tirupati – Rameswaram express will leave Rameswaram at 7.55 am, 2.45 am, 4 am and 4.45 am, respectively.

Train 16617 Rameswaram – Coimbatore Express, Train 22662 Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore express, Train 22621 Rameswaram – Kanyakumari express, Train 20498 Firozpur – Rameswaram Humsafar weekly superfast express, Train 56716 Rameswaram – Madurai passenger and Train 56711 Madurai – Rameswaram passenger will leave Rameswaram at 7.55 pm, 8.50 pm, 9.15 pm, 8.25 pm, 6.15 pm and 10.30 am respectively, a release issued by Southern Railway said.