Begin typing your search...

    Southern railway announces temporary stoppage for Vaigai express at Melmaruvathur

    The train will stop at Melmaruvathur Station for two minutes from 3.08pm in view of Irumudi/Thaipoosam Festival, a southern railway release said.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Dec 2024 10:22 AM IST
    Southern railway announces temporary stoppage for Vaigai express at Melmaruvathur
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Train no 12635 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Vaigai Superfast Express would be provided with a two minute temporary stoppage at Melmaruvathur Station from December 28 to February 11, 2025.

    The train will stop at Melmaruvathur Station for two minutes from 3.08pm in view of Irumudi/Thaipoosam Festival, a southern railway release said.

    Vaigai ExpressMelmaruvathurSouthern Railway
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick