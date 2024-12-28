Southern railway announces temporary stoppage for Vaigai express at Melmaruvathur

CHENNAI: Train no 12635 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Vaigai Superfast Express would be provided with a two minute temporary stoppage at Melmaruvathur Station from December 28 to February 11, 2025.

The train will stop at Melmaruvathur Station for two minutes from 3.08pm in view of Irumudi/Thaipoosam Festival, a southern railway release said.