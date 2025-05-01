Southern Railway announces temporary diversion of train services in Salem Division

Begin typing your search...

    1 May 2025 4:32 PM IST
    Representative Image (Southern Railway/X)  

    CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Thursday announced the diversion of several train services passing through the Salem Division between May 1 and May 15, 2025, due to engineering works being undertaken across various sections.

    The diversions are part of a Fixed Time Corridor Block approved to facilitate essential maintenance and upgrades.

    As per the press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer, M Senthamil Selvan, the following trains will be diverted via Podanur and Irugur, skipping their regular stoppages at Coimbatore Junction:

    Train No. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express, departing Alappuzha at 6:00 am, will skip Coimbatore from May 1 to 15. It will halt at Podanur at 12:17 pm (arrival) and depart at 12:20 pm.

    Train No. 12678 Ernakulam Jn – KSR Bengaluru Express, leaving Ernakulam Jn at 9:10 am from May 1 to 15, will also be diverted to bypass Coimbatore. It will halt at Podanur at 12:47 pm (arrival) and leave at 12:50 pm.

    Train No. 16332 Thiruvananthapuram – Mumbai CSMT Express, scheduled to depart Thiruvananthapuram at 4:25 am on May 3 and 10, will operate via Podanur and Irugur, skipping Coimbatore. It will stop at Podanur at 1:10 pm (arrival/departure).

    Train No. 22620 Tirunelveli – Bilaspur Express, leaving Tirunelveli at 1:25 am on May 4 and 11, will be diverted via Podanur and Irugur with an additional stop at Podanur at 1:10 pm.

    Train No. 22816 Ernakulam – Bilaspur Express, departing Ernakulam Jn at 8:40 am on May 7 and 14, will also skip Coimbatore and halt at Podanur at 1:10 pm (arrival) and 1:15 pm (departure).

    Train No. 16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchchirappalli Express, leaving Palakkad Town at 6:30 am from May 1 to 15, will be rerouted via Podanur and Irugur, skipping Coimbatore Jn, Coimbatore North, and Pilamedu.

    Southern Railway has urged passengers to take note of the changes and plan their travel accordingly.

