Southern Railway announces temporary augmentation of Tambaram- Sengottai express trains, check details

CHENNAI: Four express trains would be temporarily augmented with additional coaches for the benefit of passengers.

According to a release issued by Southern Railway (SR), Train No. 20681 Tambaram – Sengottai Silambu Superfast Express leaving Tambaram on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays will be temporarily augmented with One AC Two Tier Coach, Two AC Three Tier Coaches, Two Sleeper Class Coaches and One General Second Class Coach from March 1 to 18.

Train No. 20682 Sengottai – Tambaram Silambu Superfast Express leaving Sengottai on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays will be temporarily augmented with One AC Two Tier Coach, Two AC Three Tier Coaches, Two Sleeper Class Coaches and One General Second Class Coach from March 1 to 19.

Train No. 22657 Tambaram – Nagercoil Superfast Express leaving Tambaram on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays will be temporarily augmented with One AC Two Tier Coach, Two AC Three Tier Coaches, Two Sleeper Class Coaches and One General Second Class Coach from March 2 to 16.

Train No. 22658 Nagercoil – Tambaram Superfast Express leaving Nagercoil on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays will be temporarily augmented with One AC Two Tier Coach, Two AC Three Tier Coaches, Two Sleeper Class Coaches and One General Second Class Coach from March 3 to June 17.

The coach composition after the augmentation will be: 1- AC First Class cum AC Two Tier Coach, 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 4- AC Three Tier Coaches, 10- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly), the railway release said.