Southern Railway announces temporary augmentation of several express trains; check details

CHENNAI: Four express trains will be temporarily augmented with additional coaches.

According to the Southern Railway (SR)

Train No. 20681 Tambaram–Sengottai Silambu Superfast Express leaving Tambaram on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays will be temporarily augmented with a 2-tier AC coach, two 3-tier AC coaches, two sleeper class coaches, and a general second-class coach from March 1 to June 18.

Train No. 20682 Sengottai–Tambaram Silambu Superfast Express leaving Sengottai on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays will be temporarily augmented with a 2-tier AC coach, two 3-tier AC coaches, two sleeper class coaches, and a general second-class coach from March 1 to June 19.

Train No. 22657 Tambaram–Nagercoil Superfast Express, leaving Tambaram on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays, will be temporarily augmented with a 2-tier AC coach, two 3-tier AC coaches, two sleeper class coaches, and a general second-class coach from March 2 to June 16.

Train No. 22658 Nagercoil–Tambaram Superfast Express, leaving Nagercoil on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, will be temporarily augmented with a 2-tier AC coach, two 3-tier AC coaches, two sleeper class coaches, and a general second-class coach from March 3 to June 17.