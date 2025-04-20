Southern Railway announces special trains to clear summer rush

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) on Saturday notified the operation of three pairs of special trains to clear extra rush during the summer season.

Train 06067 Madurai-Bhagat Ki Kothi superfast special will leave Madurai at 10.45 am on April 21 (Monday) and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 12.30 am on the third day (1 service). Train 06068 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Madurai superfast special will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi at 5.30 am on April 24 (Thursday) and reach Madurai at 8.30 am on the third day (1 service).

Train 06058 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Dr MGR Chennai Central superfast special will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi at 5.30 am on April 23 (Wednesday) and reach Central station at 11.15 pm the next day (1 service). Advance reservations for the above trains are already open.

Train 06161 Tirunelveli-Hazrat Nizamuddin one-way special will leave Tirunelveli at 10.15 pm on April 21 (Monday) and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2 am on the fourth day (1 service).

Advance reservation for the train comprising 20 sleeper class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan Friendly) is already open.