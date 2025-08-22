Southern Railway announces special trains for Vinayaka Chaturthi, Velankanni

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has announced special trains to be operated in Tamil Nadu for Vinayaka Chaturthi and Velankanni festival.

Train 06241 Mysuru-Tirunelveli Express special will leave Mysuru at 8.15 pm on August 26 (Tuesday) and reach Tirunelveli at 10.50 am the next day (one service).

In the return direction, Train 06242 Tirunelveli-Mysuru Express special will leave Tirunelveli at 3.40 pm on August 27 (Wednesday) and reach Mysuru at 5.50 am the next day (one service).

Coach composition will be of one AC two-tier coach, three AC three-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, eight general second class coaches, two second class coaches (Disabled friendly).

Train 07091 Charlapalli (Secunderabad)-Tiruvarur special will leave Charlapalli at 8.10 am on August 27 (Wednesday) and September 8 (Monday) and reach Tiruvarur at 10.30 am on the next day (two services). In the return direction, Train 07092 Tiruvarur-Charlapalli special will leave Tiruvarur at 10.35 pm on August 28 (Thursday) and September 9 (Tuesday) and reach Charlapalli at 1.30 am the next day (two services).

Coach composition will be of one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, 17 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, two luggage cum brake vans.

Advance reservations are open from Southern Railway end, said a press note from SR.