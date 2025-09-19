Special trains for Navaratri, Deepavali from, to Chennai

CHENNAI: Special trains will be operated between Chennai Central and Kanniyakumari, and also Chengalpattu and Tirunelveli to clear extra rush of passengers during Navaratri and Deepavali festivals, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train 06151 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Kanniyakumari weekly special will leave Central station at 11.50 pm on September 22 and 29, and October 6, 13 and 20 (Mondays) and reach Kanniyakumari at 1.20 pm the next day (five services).

In the return direction, Train 06152 Kanniyakumari-Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly special will leave Kanniyakumari at 3.35 pm on September 23 and 30, and October 7, 14 and 21 (Tuesdays) and reach Central station at 08.30 am the next day (five services).

Coach composition will be of two AC two-tier coaches, five AC three-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and two second class coaches (disabled friendly). The trains will have stoppages at Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem and Dindigul.

Train 06154 Tirunelveli-Chengalpattu bi-weekly superfast special will leave Tirunelveli at 4 am on September 26 and 28, and October 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26 (Fridays, Sundays) and reach Chengalpattu at 1.15 pm the same day (10 services).

In the return direction, Train 06153 Chengalpattu-Tirunelveli bi-weekly superfast special will leave Chengalpattu at 3 pm on September 26 and 28, and October 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26 (Fridays, Sundays) and reach Tirunelveli at 11.55 pm the same day (10 services).

Coach composition will be of two AC three-tier coaches, one AC chair car, 12 sitting chair cars, four general second class coaches and two second class coaches (disabled friendly). The trains will have stoppages at Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy and Villupuram.

Advance reservation for all the festival special trains will open at 8 am on September 20 (Saturday), added the release.