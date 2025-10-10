Southern Railway announces special trains for Deepavali and conversion to LHB coaches

CHENNAI: Southern Railway would operate special trains between KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central to clear extra rush of passengers for Deepavali. The existing conventional rake of Nagercoil – Kacheguda – Nagercoil Express would also be converted into Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB)/ modernised coaches, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06255 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express special will leave KSR Bengaluru at 08.05 am on October 18, 21 and 25 (Saturdays and Tuesday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 02.45 pm, the same day (three services). In return direction, Train No 06256 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 04.30 pm on October 18, 21 and 25 (Saturdays & Tuesday, three services).

Coach composition will be of one AC two tier coach, one AC three tier coach, 11 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and two second class coaches (disabled friendly). Advance reservation for the festival special will open at 08.00 am on October 11(Saturday) from Southern Railway end. The train will have stoppages at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi and Jolarpettai.

Train No 16354/16353 Nagercoil – Kacheguda – Nagercoil Express will run with LHB coaches from Nagercoil from December 13 and from Kacheguda from December 14.

Consequent to the conversion into LHB coaches, the composition of the train will be revised as one AC two tier coach, six AC three tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one pantry car, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van, added the statement.