Southern Railway announces special trains between Tiruchy and Tambaram

CHENNAI: A pair of special trains will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during the summer season. Train No. 06190 Tiruchirappalli – Tambaram Express Special (5 days-a-Week) will leave Tiruchirappalli at 5.35 am from April 29 to June 29 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday and reach Tambaram at 12.30 pm the same day (45 Services).

Train No. 06191 Tambaram – Tiruchirappalli Express Special (5 days-a-Week) will leave Tambaram at 3.45 pm from April 29 to June 29 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday and reach Tiruchirappalli at 10.40 pm the same day (45 Services). Advance reservation for the trains comprising two AC chair cars, 10 sleeper class chair cars, six general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan Friendly) would open at 2.15 pm on April 22, a release issued by SR said.