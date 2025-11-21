Southern Railway announces special trains between Tamil Nadu and Banaras

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated between Tamil Nadu and Banaras to clear extra rush of passengers during Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

Train No 06001 Kanniyakumari – Banaras Express Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 11.45 am on November 29 (Saturday) and reach Banaras at 11.15 pm, the third day (one service). In return direction, Train No 06002 Banaras – Kanniyakumari Express Special will leave Banaras at 11.00 pm on December 5 (Friday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 11.30 am, the fourth day (one service).

Train No 06003 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Banaras Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 04.15 am on December 2 (Tuesday) and reach Banaras at 11.15 am , the next day (1 Service). In return direction, Train No 06004 Banaras – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express Special will leave Banaras at 11.00 pm on December 7 (Sunday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.30 pm, the third day(one service).

Train No 06005 Coimbatore – Banaras Express Special will leave Coimbatore at 06.00 pm on December 3 (Wednesday) and reach Banaras at 11.15 pm, the third day (one service). In return direction, Train No 06006 Banaras – Coimbatore Express Special will leave Banaras at 11.00 pm on December 9 (Tuesday) and reach Coimbatore at 08.30 am, the fourth day (one service).

Train No 06007 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Banaras Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 04. 15 am on December 6 (Saturday) and reach Banaras at 11.15 pm, the next day (one service). In return direction, Train No 06008 Banaras – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express Special will leave Banaras at 11.00 pm on December 11 (Thursday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.30 pm, the third day (one service).

Train No 06009 Kanniyakumari – Banaras Express Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 11.45 am on December 7 (Sunday) and reach Banaras at 11.15 pm, the third day (one service). In return direction, Train No 06010 Banaras – Kanniyakumari Express Special will leave Banaras at 11.00 pm on December 13 (Saturday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 11.30 am, the third day (one service).

Train No 06013 Coimbatore – Banaras Express Special will leave Coimbatore at 06.00 pm on December 9 (Tuesday) and reach Banaras at 11.15 pm, the third day (one service). In return direction, Train No 06014 Banaras – Coimbatore Express Special will leave Banaras at 11.00 pm on December 15(Monday) and reach Coimbatore at 08.30 am, the fourth day (one service).

Train No 06015 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Banaras Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 04.15 am on December 12 (Friday) and reach Banaras at 11.15 pm, the next day (one service). In return direction, Train No 06016 Banaras – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express Special will leave Banaras at 11.00 pm on December 17 (Wednesday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.30 pm, the third day (one service).

Coach composition will be of 10 AC three tier coaches of which six coaches earmarked for IRCTC/Kashi Tamil Sangamam delegates, two AC three tier economy coaches, six sleeper class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van for all the trains.

Advance reservation for other reserved coaches (for general public) will open at 08.00 am on November 22 (Saturday) from Southern Railway end, added the statement.