Southern Railway announces revised timings for trains at Panruti station

CHENNAI: Timing of Train No. 20606 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore Superfast Express at Panruti station. Train No. 20606 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore superfast express will arrive/depart from Panruti station at 6.29/6.30 am instead of 6.04/6.05 am.

There will be no change in the timings of the train between Tiruchendur and Tiruppadiripuliyur and between Vilupuram and Chennai Egmore, a release issued by Southern Railway said.