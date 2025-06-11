Begin typing your search...

    Southern Railway announces revised timings for trains at Panruti station

    There will be no change in the timings of the train between Tiruchendur and Tiruppadiripuliyur and between Vilupuram and Chennai Egmore

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jun 2025 7:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-11 02:00:14  )
    Southern Railway announces revised timings for trains at Panruti station
    CHENNAI: Timing of Train No. 20606 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore Superfast Express at Panruti station. Train No. 20606 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore superfast express will arrive/depart from Panruti station at 6.29/6.30 am instead of 6.04/6.05 am.

    There will be no change in the timings of the train between Tiruchendur and Tiruppadiripuliyur and between Vilupuram and Chennai Egmore, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

