Southern Railway announces revised timetable for 5 TN trains from July 11, check details

CHENNAI:The Southern Railway (SR) has revised the timings of five trains, including a couple of express trains operated from and to Dr MGR Chennai Central owing to the speeding up of the trains.

Train 22651 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Palakkad superfast express will reach Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Palani, Udumalaipettai, Pollachi and Palakkad at 5.30 am, 6.01 am, 6.25 am, 7.35 am and 9.15 am respectively. Train 20601 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bodinayakanur Superfast express will reach Dindigul, Madurai, Usilampatti, Andipatti, Theni and Bodinayakanur at 5.47am, 6.40 am, 7.28am, 7.48am, 8.03 am and 8.55 am, respectively.

Train 56110 Pollachi – Coimbatore passenger will depart from Pollachi at 7.50 am instead of earlier 8 am and reach Kinathukadavu, Podanur and Coimbatore 8.13 am, 8.36 am and 8.55 am, respectively. Train 16236 Mysore – Tuticorin express will reach Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Sholavandan, Madurai, Tiruparankundram, Tirumangalan, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Maniyachi and Tuticorin at 6.03 am, 6.13 am, 6.30 am, 7.25 am, 7.46 am, 7.55 am, 8.18 am, 8.38 am, 8.58 am, 9.18 am and 10.15 am, respectively.

Timings of Train 66606 Palakkad Town – Coimbatore MEMU will be revised at Coimbatore station (arrival at 9.10 am) due to operational reasons.

The revised timings of all the aforesaid trains will come into effect from July 11. There will be no change in the timings of trains at other stations, a release issued by SR said.