Southern Railway announces revised timetable for 4 TN trains from July 11, check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has rescheduled the timings of the following pairs of trains for speed optimisation, from July 11 onward.

The trains are: Train No. 22651 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Palakkad Superfast Express, Train No. 20601 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Bodinayakanur Superfast Express, Train No. 16236 Mysore - Tuticorin Express, and Train No. 16236 Mysore - Tuticorin Express

From July 11, the new timings (arrival / departure) will be as follows:

Train No. 22651 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Palakkad Superfast Express

Dindigul: 5.30/5.35 am, Oddanchatram: 6.01/ 6.03 am, Palani: 6.25/6.30 am, Udumalaipettai: 6.58/7 am, Pollachi: 7.35/7.40 am, Palghat Town: 8.40/8.45 am, Palakkad Jn: 9.15 am













2. Train No. 20601 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Bodinayakanur Superfast Express

Dindigul: 5.47/5.50 am, Madurai: 6.40/6.45 am, Usilampatti: 7.28/7.30 am, Andippatti: 7.48 /7.50 am, Theni: 8.03/8.05 am, Bodinayakanur: 8.55 am













3. Train No. 16236 Mysore - Tuticorin Express

Dindigul: 6.03/6.05 am, Kodaikanal Road: 6.13/6.15 am, Sholavandan: 6.30/6.32 am, Madurai: 7.25/7.35 am, Thiruparankundram: 7.46/7.47 am, Thirumangalam: 7.55/7.56 am, Virudhunagar: 8.18/8.20 am, Sattur: 8.38/8.40 am, Kovilpatti: 8.58/9 am, Maniyachchi: 9.18/9.20 am, Tuticorin: 10.15 am

















4. Train No. 56110 Pollachi - Coimbatore Passenger

Pollachi: 7.50 am, Kinathukadavu: 8.13/8.14 am, Podanur: 8.36/8.37 am, Coimbatore Jn: 8.55 am

An official Southern Railway release added the timings of Train No. 66606 Palakkad Town - Coimbatore Memu will be revised at Coimbatore station (new arrival time: 9.10 am) due to operational reasons, with effect from July 11.















