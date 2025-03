Southern Railway announces reschedule of trains; check details

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced that the following trains will be rescheduled due to late running of pair trains.

1. Train No 12840 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Howrah Superfast Mail scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7 pm on March 5 is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 9 pm due to late running of pairing train (Late by 2 hours)

2. Train No. 22826 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Shalimar Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7.50 pm on March 5 is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2 am on March 6 (Tomorrow) due to late running of pairing train (Late by 6 hours 10 mins).

3. Train No. 20665 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 2.45 pm on March 6 and 7 is rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 3 pm (Late by 15 mins)