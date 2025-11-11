Southern Railway announces Pongal season reservation schedule for 2026

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has released the schedule for advance ticket bookings for the Pongal 2026 festive season. As Pongal is one of the most significant festivals in Tamil Nadu, railway ticket demand is expected to be high, and passengers are advised to book their tickets early.

According to the announcement, reservation for travel between January 11 and January 18, 2026, will open from November 12 Wednesday to November 19, 2025. Each travel date has a corresponding booking date, opening exactly 60 days in advance.

Passengers can book tickets through railway reservation counters, authorized agents, and online via the IRCTC portal.

Southern Railway has advised travelers, especially those planning to visit their hometowns during Pongal, to plan their journey in advance to avoid last-minute rush.