Southern Railway announces permanent augmentation of two express trains; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified on the permanent augmentation of two express trains with one first class AC coach and one AC three tier coach for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 12432/12431 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express will be permanently augmented with one first class AC coach and one AC three tier coach Ex. Hazrat Nizamuddin with effect from February 4 and Thiruvananthapuram Central with effect from February 6.

Train No 12434/12433 Hazrat Nizamuddin Dr MGR Chennai Central Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express will be permanently augmented with one first class AC coach and one AC three tier coach Ex. Hazrat Nizamuddin with effect from February 5 and Ex. Dr MGR Chennal Central with effect from February 7.