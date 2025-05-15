Begin typing your search...

    Southern Railway announces permanent augmentation of several express trains; check details

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 May 2025 4:42 PM IST
    Representative Image (X/Southern Railway)  

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway is permanently adding extra coaches to multiple trains including sleeper, AC & general classes — to improve seat availability and passenger comfort.

    ● Train No. 16752/16751 Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram Express will now been changed to 1 AC First class cum AC Two Tier Coach, 1 AC Two Tier Coach, 3 AC Three Tier Coaches, 12 Sleeper Class Coaches, 4 General Second Class Coaches, 2 Second Class Coaches (disabled friendly) with effect from May 18 (Chennai Egmore) and May 19 (Rameswaram)

    ● Train No. 22662/22661 Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram Express will now permanently been changed to 1 AC First class cum AC Two Tier Coach, 1 AC Two Tier Coach, 3 AC Three Tier Coaches, 12 Sleeper Class Coaches, 4 General Second Class Coaches, 2 Second Class Coaches (disabled friendly) with effect from May 17 (Rameswaram) and May 20 (Chennai Egmore)

    ● Train No. 22613/22614 Rameswaram-Ayodhya Cant-Rameswaram Express will now permanently been changed to 2 AC Two tier coaches, 7 AC three tier coaches, 6 sleeper class coaches, 4 General second class coaches, 1 Second class coach (disabled friendly), 1 pantry & 1 Luggage cum Brake Van with effect from May 18 (Rameswaram) and May 21 (Ayodhya Cantt)

    ● Train No. 16366 Nagercoil-Kottayam Express will be changed to 11 General Second class coaches, 1 Second class chair car & 2 Second class coaches (disabled friendly) with effect from May 20 (Nagercoil)

    ● Train No. 16326/16325 Kottayam-Nilambur Road-Kottayam Express will be changed to 11 General Second class coaches, 1 Second class chair car & 2 Second class coaches (disabled friendly) with effect from May 21 (Kottayam & Nilambur)

    ● Train No. 56311 Kottayam-Kollam Passenger has now permanently been changed to 11 General Second class coaches, 1 Second class chair car & 2 Second class coaches (disabled friendly) with effect from May 22

    ● Train No. 56302/56301 Kollam-Alappuzha-Kollam Passenger has now permanently been changed to 11 General Second class coaches, 1 Second class chair car & 2 Second class coaches (disabled friendly) with effect from May 22 (Kollam & Alappuzha)

    ● Train No. 56307/56308 Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil Passenger will have 11 General Second class coaches, 1 Second class chair car & 2 Second class coaches (disabled friendly) with effect from May 22 (Kollam & Thiruvananthapuram Central)

    ●Train No. 16787/16788 Tirunelveli - Shri Vaishno Devi Katra - Tirunelveli Express has now permanently been changed to 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 3 AC three Tier Coaches, 2 AC three tire economy coaches, 6 Sleeper Class Coaches, 4 general second class coaches, 1 pantry car, 1 second class coach and 1 luggage cum brake van with effect from (disabled friendly) with effect from May 19 (Tirunelveli) and May 22 (Shri Vaishno Devi Katra)

