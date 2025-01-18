Southern Railway announces permanent augmentation of Jasidih-Tambaram-Jasidih express trains

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced permanent augmentation of train No 12376/12375 Jasidih-Tambaram-Jasidih express.

One general second class coach will be augmented on a permanent basis replacing one sleeper class coach from Jasidih with effect from January 22 – from Tambaram with effect from January 25.

The coach composition after the revision will be of two AC two-tier coaches, six AC three-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly), one pantry car-one luggage cum brake van, added the statement.