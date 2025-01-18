Southern Railway announces permanent augmentation of Jasidih-Tambaram-Jasidih express trains

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Jan 2025 10:51 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-18 17:53:09  )
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced permanent augmentation of train No 12376/12375 Jasidih-Tambaram-Jasidih express.

    The coach composition after the revision will be of two AC two-tier coaches, six AC three-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly), one pantry car-one luggage cum brake van, added the statement.

    DTNEXT Bureau

