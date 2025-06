Southern Railway announces partial cancellation of express trains

CHENNAI: Due to the line block permitted for facilitating engineering works between Paramakkudi and Sattirakkudi, trains operated between Rameswaram and Tiruchchirappalli/Secunderabad will be partially cancelled/short short-terminated/rescheduled.

Train No 16849 Tiruchchirappalli-Rameswaram Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 7.05 am on June 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, July 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be partially cancelled between Manamadurai and Rameswaram. The train will be short-terminated at Manamadurai.

Train No 16850 Rameswaram – Tiruchchirappalli Express leaving Rameswaram at 3 pm on on June 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, July 1, 2, 3, 4 will be partially cancelled between Rameswaram and Manamadurai.

The train will originate from Manamadurai at its scheduled departure time of 4.55 pm.

Train No 07696 Rameswaram–Secunderabad Special scheduled to leave Rameswaram at 9.10 am on June 13, 20 and 27 will be rescheduled to leave Rameswaram at 9 pm (late by 9 hours 50 mins), a release issued by Southern Railway said.