Southern Railway announces Onam special trains; bookings open today

CHENNAI: Southern Railway will run special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during Onam. Bookings for these services opened at 8 am on Wednesday (August 27).

1. Train No. 06009 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kannur One Way Express Special will leave Chennai Central at 11.55 pm on Thursday, August 28, and reach Kannur at 2 pm the next day. The train will stop at Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, and Thalassery.

2. Train No. 06125 Kannur – SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart Kannur at 9.30 pm on Friday, August 29, and reach Bengaluru at 11 am the next day.

3. The return service, Train No. 06126, will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 7 pm on Saturday, August 30, and reach Kannur at 7.15 am the following morning. Stops include Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Bangarpet, and Krishnarajapuram.

All trains will run with AC two-tier, AC three-tier, sleeper and second-class coaches, with disabled-friendly facilities, according to a release.