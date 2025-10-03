Southern Railway announces more unreserved special trains for Puja rush

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway would operate Puja special unreserved trains in Tamil Nadu to clear extra rush of passengers. Additional EMUs will also be operated for passengers returning to the city after the holidays on October 6.

Train 06161 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Egmore at 11.45 pm on October 4 (Saturday) and reach Madurai at 10.15 am the next day (one service).

In the return direction, Train 06162 Madurai-Tambaram Unreserved MEMU Express special will leave Madurai at 7 pm on October 5 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 6 am the next day (one service). Coach composition will be of 12-car MEMU rake. Train will have stoppages at Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram.

Train 06014 Tirunelveli-Tambaram One-Way Unreserved Superfast Special will leave Tirunelveli at 4.50 pm on October 5 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 3 pm the next day (one service). Coach composition will be of 11 chair cars, four general second class coaches, and two general second class coaches (disabled-friendly). Train will have stoppages at Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruchy and Chengalpattu.

For passengers arriving from south TN after Ayudha Puja holidays, 6 EMUs will be operated between Kattangulathur and Tambaram on October 6 (Monday), including a five-minute halt at Potheri station. Trains will begin from Kattangulathur at 4 am, 4:30 am, 5 am, 5:30 am and 6:25 am, and from Tambaram at 5:40 am.

As part of ongoing engineering works in Egmore-Villupuram section at Mundiyampakkam yard, two MEMUs will be partially cancelled on October 4 and 7 from 12:10 am to 3:40 pm. Train 66045 Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU leaving Tambaram at 9:45 am will be partially cancelled between Tindivanam and Villupuram. Train 66046 Villupuram-Chennai Beach MEMU leaving Villupuram at 1:40 pm will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Tindivanam.