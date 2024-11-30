Southern Railway announces extension of weekly special trains; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that several special trains will be extended with revised composition, and their timings and stoppages will not change.

Train no 06012 Nagercoil– Tambaram weekly special on Sundays from December 1 to February 2 and Train no 06011 Tambaram – Nagercoil weekly special on Mondays from December 2 to February 3 would be extending its services. The trains would operate with one AC two-tier coach, five AC three-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, one pantry car, two general second class coaches, one-second class coach (disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van.

Train no 06070 Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore weekly special on Thursdays from December 5 to February 6, Train no 06069 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli weekly special on Fridays from December 6 to February 7, Train no 06103 Tambaram—Ramananthapuram bi-weekly special on Thursdays and Saturdays from December 5 to 28 and Train no 06104 Ramanathapuram –Tambaram bi-weekly special on Fridays and Sundays from December 6 to 29 would be extending their services and operated with existing coaches.

Train no 06030 Tirunelveli – Mettupalayam weekly special on Sundays would be operated with the existing composition from December 1 to 15 and with one AC two-tier coach, one AC three-tier coach, one AC three-tier economy coach, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one-second class coach (disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van from December 22 to February 2.

Train no 06029 Mettupalayam - Tirunelveli weekly special on Mondays would be operated with the existing composition from December 2 to 16 and with one AC two-tier coach, one AC three-tier coach, one AC three-tier economy coach, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one-second class coach (disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van from December 23 to February 3.

Train no 06184 Tambaram – Coimbatore weekly special on Fridays would be extended from December 6 to February 7 and train no 06185 Coimbatore -Tambaram weekly special on Sundays from December 8 to February 9 with a coach composition of 11 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches, & two luggage cum brake vans.

Advance Reservation for the extended services of Train no 06012/06011, 06070/06069, 06030/06029 is open and for train no 06103/06104, 06184/06185 will open shortly, added the statement.